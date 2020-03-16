goya

Make David's mango-banana smoothie recipe in only 2 steps



We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a new recipe that is packed with vitamins that will boost your immune system. David Nuno shows you step-by-step how to make this banana-mango smoothie that's perfect for the whole family and uses nutritious Goya products.

This Week's Recipe: Mango Banana Smoothie


Ingredients

1 frozen Goya Mango Fruit Pulp, broken into medium pieces
1 cup fat-free milk
1 cup non-fat plain yogurt
1 ripe banana
1/3 cup Goya Blue Agave
1 tsp. coconut extract

Instructions

Step 1: In the bowl of a blender, add frozen fruit pieces, milk, yogurt, banana, agave and coconut extract.
Step 2: Blend until smooth.

