Easy baking with the kids! Try David's Pastelitos de Guayaba recipe

This Week's Recipe: Pastelito de Guayaba

Ingredients

Instructions

Cooking is a family business? We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that's sure to entertain the kids and provide a tasty treat! David Nuno is in the kitchen with his family baking up Cuban Guava Pastries.-1 pkg. Pepperidge Goya Pastry Disc -1 bar Guava Paste -1 pkg. Cream cheese- Egg whites1- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.2- Place pastry disks on baking sheet3- Cut guava into 1/4 inch slices and place on the pastry disc.4- Cut cream cheese into 1/4 inch slices and place on the pastry disc next to guava.5- Place an additional disc on top of those on the baking sheet.6- Pinch the edges and fold to make a sealed pastry and brush with egg wash.7- Bake for 15 minutes