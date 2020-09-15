Food & Drink

21-year-old makes plea to Twitter to help dad's taco truck in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old used the power of Twitter to help bring business to her dad's taco truck in Humble.

A young woman named Giselle first made the plea for their taco truck Taqueria El Torito on Saturday, saying that her dad Elias's business is struggling and he only sold $6 worth of food.

"If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much," she wrote.




Well, it turns out, maybe the taco truck just needed a little Twitter love to get going.

As of this writing, the tweet has received nearly 8,000 retweets and nearly 7,000 likes.

But more than that, Giselle told ABC13 the request was so successful, Elias sold out of everything at 2 p.m. Monday and had to close early.

The taco truck is located at 8740 FM 1960 in Humble, and plans to reopen Tuesday morning.

The Twitter replies were also overwhelmingly positive.





Giselle's message was even felt beyond Texas.




Even ABC13 reporter and anchor Mayra Moreno gave Giselle a shout-out, asking that the public help out a local Hispanic business.



Giselle has also started an Instagram page for her dad's taco truck. The truck is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

