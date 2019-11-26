Dangerous toxins to look out for in your Thanksgiving food

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5718337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains why we eat turkey on Thanksgiving in the United States.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you're cooking for two or 20, a typical Thanksgiving menu is filled with a variety of rich flavors, but Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, known as the Tox Doc, says these foods can be filled with sugar, salt and chemicals."It's one meal a day, but it's a meal where people indulge and they turn that one meal into hours and hours-long grazing," said Dr. Khan-Mayberry, an environmental, food, nutritional and space toxicologist.She wants you to read the ingredients on the back of those pre-made goods in boxes, bags and cans before leaving the grocery store."You're just thinking about family favorites and sometimes, those family favorites, the ingredients in some of your favorite products, have changed over time," she said. "They have more and more chemicals."Dr. Khan-Mayberry also recommends you stay away from high fructose corn syrup. She warns it's often found in pre-made dinner rolls.Hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils are also dangerous trans fats, she says, found in corn bread mix.Also, beware: most canned vegetables are tainted with the BPA that lines the inside of the can."These are all laboratory created chemicals," said the Tox Doc.Dr. Khan-Mayberry also reminds you to be mindful of guests with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and even cancer survivors.She says the stress of the holidays combined with this gluttonous affair can make for a life-altering meal."I was just talking to someone the other day who said that they had a stroke on Thanksgiving," recalled Dr. Khan-Mayberry.Her advice is to prepare as many meals and dishes as you can from fresh foods and buying little to nothing from a box or can. She also encourage guests to drink lots of water, which helps flush out sodium and toxins.