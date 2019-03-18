Food & Drink

Dairy Queen celebrating first day of spring with free ice cream

Wednesday, March 20 is the first day of spring and you can celebrate with free ice cream.

The first day of spring is Wednesday, March 20!

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.

The fast food restaurant is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years, the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.

This is the fifth year DQ has offered this deal.



