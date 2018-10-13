FOOD & DRINK

Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun pouch he was going to give to his 3-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

A father is spreading the word after he said he found mold in a Capri Sun juice pouch that he was going to give to his 3-year-old.

COLUMBUS, Indiana --
A father is spreading the word after he said he found mold in a Capri Sun juice pouch that he was going to give to his 3-year-old.

Cameron Hardwick of Indiana said the juice seemed off, so he filmed himself cutting open the pouch and pouring the contents in a glass cup.

The video, which he posted to Facebook, shows a substance floating on top of the juice.

Hardwick also contacted the manufacturer, Kraft, which he said identified the substance as mold caused by a "micro puncture."

This product has faced similar issues in the past.

On the Capri Sun website, the company details why mold can end up in a juice pouch. It says that's why they created clear bottom pouches so consumers can check the product before drinking it.

"I just wanted to make other parents, grandparents aware of the issue so that they can make their own decision whether to purchase the product. It's not an effort by any means for me to get something from Capri Sun or Kraft or get attention out of it," Hardwick said.

Kraft said it invested millions in packaging and quality to make pouches even stronger and more resistant to air leaks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumer concernschildrenmoldfood safetyhealthu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
First 100 people in line for Krispy Kreme opening get free doughnuts
Where Astros fans visiting Boston can find a piece of Texas
The 4 best spots in Houston to score macarons
AH! Watch this clown's scary donut delivery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
STAY DRY: Severe storms possible later this afternoon
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Where Astros fans visiting Boston can find a piece of Texas
GET OUTDOORS: 15 fun things to do this weekend
Funeral held for 8 family members killed in limo crash
Driver charged after deadly 6-vehicle crash in NE Houston
Show More
11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home: Police
Astros in :60: Astros VS Boston Red Sox tonight
MegaMillions jackpot grows to $654M after no winner
2 people injured after small plane parachutes into vehicle
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
More News