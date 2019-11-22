Food & Drink

Customers line up 6 hours ahead of In-N-Out debut in Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wait is over! The first Houston-area In-N-Out Burger will finally open today!

Stafford shopping development The Grid posted on Facebook news of the long awaited opening scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, two customers were already in line.

"I just love In-N-Out, they make good burgers. I like how they treat their employees," customer Damian Taylor said.

Over the last several days, restaurant executives said folks can anticipate the opening soon.

On Tuesday, ABC13 learned there's a race to the finish for two In-N-Out locations, with at least one other site waiting on a construction start date.

In-N-Out is anchoring The Grid, a 350,000-square-foot retail and restaurant development.

In Katy, the restaurant will join the Y shops at Park West retail shops.

Employees at the Stafford location were spotted going over equipment and bringing in food items early Friday morning.

More TOP STORIES News