Customers await their 20-layer cake from NYC pop up store in Houston

A famous New York bakery, Lady M, had a pop up store at the Galleria Mall in Houston and it's fans did not disappoint. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Lady M pop-up bakery has made a stop at the Galleria Mall this Mother's Day weekend.

The pop-up shop is a big deal to many, as the line for the opening day consisted of about 200 plus customers.

The New York-based bakery is known for their cakes created from pastry cream and paper-thin layered crepes.

The pop-up shop is expected to be open Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, starting at 11 a.m.

Click here to pre-order a whole cake as a special Mother's Day gift! Slices of cake will be available while supplies last.
