HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Lady M pop-up bakery has made a stop at the Galleria Mall this Mother's Day weekend.
The pop-up shop is a big deal to many, as the line for the opening day consisted of about 200 plus customers.
The New York-based bakery is known for their cakes created from pastry cream and paper-thin layered crepes.
The pop-up shop is expected to be open Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, starting at 11 a.m.
Slices of cake will be available while supplies last.