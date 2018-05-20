One customer in Jacksonville, Florida received an unexpected surprised in his fast food drink.A man claims his McDonald's drink was spiked with bleach.The victim, Lee Graves, said he visited the drive-thru restaurant Friday morning and received the wrong size drink. When he told an employee about the mistake, he says that employee appeared to have an attitude before she gave him the correct sized drink.Graves said he drank some of the drink but it tasted like chlorine.An hour later, Graves said he found what appeared to be a detergent pod in his cup.Graves says he thinks the employee spiked his drink. That employee has denied any wrongdoing.