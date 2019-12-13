abc13 plus montrose

Cuchara brings an authentic Mexico City taste to Montrose

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cuchara restaurant is best known for its green mole or brunch!

Many of the dishes on the menu at Cuchara are traditional recipes that have been passed down from Ana's grandma or homemade recipes which the cooks brought from Mexico.

It's the "queens in the kitchen," as owner Ana Beaven likes to call them, that makes the restaurant run smoothly.

"All of our cooks are super skilled," explained Beaven. "The fact that they did not go to school to be chefs does not mean anything. These women have learned how to cook from their mothers and grandmas and they know everything about their region and can create dishes."

When you take a bite of the food at Cuchara, it will immediately transport you to Mexico City. You can find a variety of dishes from pressed belly tacos, to lamb barbacoa and pozole.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonabc13 plus montroseabc13 plus
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MONTROSE
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
Woodrow Wilson School making a difference for hard of hearing students
Former fashion designer finds passion in glass art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
More than 40 exotic pets rescued from apartment complex
5-year-old's death result of natural causes, investigators say
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Show More
What the mother of suspect told ABC13 before his arrest
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Urban Nutcracker celebrates rich diversity of Houston communities
More TOP STORIES News