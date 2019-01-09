FOOD & DRINK

Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack makes Baybrook debut, with seafood and more

Photo: Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Baybrook, called Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack, is located at 1330 Bay Area Blvd. This is the franchise's second location after the one in Kemah, Texas.

The spot offers Cajun seafood favorites like lobster, catfish, shrimp and crawfish all year round. Other popular options include the blackened chicken Pontchartrain served on a bed of duty rice, or the 7 oz. ribeye steak cut in chunks with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles. (Check out the full menu here.)

Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack has made a solid impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Glenn H. wrote, " Wow, we were very surprised to find the food and service head and heels above that at the Kemah location. ... Drinks and food and service were super awesome. Will definitely be coming back!"

And Chris P. wrote, "Awesome. Everything our table of 14 tried was great. Crawfish, shrimp, onion rings off the hook, sausage, corn and more."

Head on over to check it out: Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
