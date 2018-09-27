Craving Vietnamese? Check out these 3 new Houston spots

Yummy Pho & Bo Ne
12116 Westheimer Road, Westchase
Photo: Yummy Pho & Bo /Yelp
Yummy Pho & Bo Ne is a Vietnamese spot tucked into a strip mall. This is its second location after the original in Katy.
On the menu, expect dishes like the pho tai (beef noodle soup with filet mignon), the bun bo hue (spicy vermicelli soup with beef and pork) and the com thit nuong (steamed rice with chargrilled lemongrass sliced pork).
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 26 reviews, Yummy Pho & Bo Ne has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lilly T., who reviewed it on Sept. 14, wrote, "This place is legit. The special pho has the most delicious beef rib, literally falling off the bone, cleanly. The bo ne is also really good; the cubes of filet come to the table on a sizzling plate, with a sunny side up egg and a slice of perfectly salty Spam."
Ricky R. added, "Great food and service! Try the bo ne! You wont be disappointed. The pho is on point too; the broth is rich in flavor."
Yummy Pho & Bo Ne is open daily from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., except for Wednesday when it's closed.
Pholicious
303 Memorial City Way, Suite 504, Memorial
Photo: Debbie L./Yelp
Pholicious is a fast-food Vietnamese spot inside Memorial City Mall that offers pho and sandwiches.
Menu options include various pho noodle soups, including shrimp, chicken, fish ball and beef, among others. It also has egg rolls, grilled pork with rice, banh mi sandwiches, smoothies and boba teas. (See the menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Pholicious is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Kiki F., who reviewed it on Sept. 23, wrote, "Best chicken pho ever! Chicken had so much flavor and the freshest jalapenos also! This is exactly what this area needed: some authentic, delicious pho."
Kustom K. noted, "The melon smoothie was great! The food not so much. I also ordered the egg rolls and pork sandwich. The egg rolls were served with packets of sweet and sour sauce. This is not the traditional Vietnamese sauce. The pork looked and tasted like jerky."
Hungry? Pholicious is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Pho Q Long
19752 Texas 249 Access Road, North Houston
Photo: Eddie S./Yelp
Casual eatery Pho Q Long recently opened its doors with an extensive menu of Vietnamese fare.
On the menu, look for dishes like the Special pho (with eye round steak, flank steak, tenderloin, brisket and meatballs), the vermicelli with grilled pork and an egg roll (served with bean sprouts, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrots, green onions, peanuts and fish sauce) and the House Special Fried Rice (with pork, beans, Chinese sausage and egg served over a bed of lettuce with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and fish sauce).
Pho Q Long is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Trang T., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, said, "I've been here twice already and enjoyed their pho, banh mi, thit nuong/thap cam, egg rolls, hoanh thanh soup, com ga thit nuong, tarot smoothie, avocado smoothie and durian smoothie with tapioca. Every dish had plenty of flavor and the meats were not dried out."
Cynthia O. noted, "Great food at a great price! I enjoyed the vermicelli with beef and shrimp and spring rolls. Everything was fresh and prepared wonderfully."
Pho Q Long is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.