Craving ramen? Here are Houston's top 3 options

Photo: Jinya Ramen Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Jinya Ramen Bar



Photo: jinya ramen bar/Yelp

Topping the list is Jinya Ramen Bar. Located at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 105, in Midtown, the spot to score ramen and more is the most popular ramen spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,581 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ramen Bar Ichi



Photo: samantha j./Yelp

Next up is Briarforest Area's Ramen Bar Ichi, situated at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 108, Seiwa Market. With 4.5 stars out of 561 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tamashi Ramen and Sushi



Photo: jesse b./Yelp

Spring Branch East's Tamashi Ramen and Sushi, located at 1106 Silber Road, Suite D1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, 4.5 stars out of 332 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
