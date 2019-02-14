Craving New American? Check out these 3 new Houston spots

Big City Wings
1522 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood Area
Photo: delilah G./Yelp
Big City Wings is a sports bar and New American spot, offering chicken wings and more.
As the restaurant's name suggest, the wings take center stage on the menu and come in sizes of five, 10 and 15 pieces. Flavors include Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Honey BBQ, Gold Fever, Mango Habanero and more. There are also salads, burgers, sandwiches and waffle and chicken tender/wing combinations. The drink menu features smoothies, craft beers, wine and cocktails.
Big City Wings currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper William F., who reviewed Big City Wings on Feb. 8, wrote, "Big City Wings wings were excellent. Onion rings and waffles were pretty good also. The restaurant location itself was also pretty nice. It was spacious, with lots of seating, and a couple TVs no matter which way you looked. Service was also very good. Someone was always checking on us, our order was correct and our dinner arrived fairly quickly."
Delilah G. noted, "Finally something new and exciting in Kingwood! Great food, fun atmosphere and very friendly staff. The crawfish, potato skins, burgers and wings were great. We will definitely be back. "
Big City Wings is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Cultivated F+B
701 Texas Ave., Downtown
Photo: cultivated f+b/Yelp
Cultivated F+B is a bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot.
Menu standouts include the 16 oz. ribeye that comes with a side of mashed potatoes, creamy horseradish and Bearnaise sauce, the Atlantic sea scallops that are cooked in a cast iron pan and accompanied with a watercress and watermelon radish salad and cilantro lime aioli and the crispy pan-seared salmon, which comes with sauteed baby spinach and corn. The restaurant is also open for breakfast, when omelets, Belgian waffles and smoked salmon are served.
With a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Cultivated F+B has been slow to create its niche in the neighborhood, but it's still early days.
Yelper Paula L., who reviewed Cultivated F+B on Jan. 24, wrote, "Went today for lunch with my friends and the food was amazing. The crab cakes are delightful -- overpriced, but the service and the food is worth it."
Yelper Noora A. wrote, "We went to dine there after attending a Houston Symphony show next door. It had an awesome outside seating and nice atmosphere. Food was delicious yet portions were small for the high price. Service is a bit slow and food orders take a while, but we weren't in a hurry and it was worth the wait."
Cultivated F+B is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Dish Society
1050 Yale St., Greater Heights
Photo: dish society/Yelp
Dish Society is a New American, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot.
In the morning, consider the Southern Breakfast Skillet (pork sausage, skillet potatoes, jalapenos, onions, peppers, scallions, gruyere, gravy and sunny side eggs) or build-your-own breakfast tacos or omelette.
For dinner, there are signature salads and a build-your-own salad, soups and sandwiches. Main courses include the Texas Pecan Pesto Pasta (linguine, house Texas pecan basil pesto, creme fraiche, spinach, grape tomatoes and Parmesan), and the Coffee Crusted Pork Tenderloin with port cherry reduction, mashed sweet potatoes and sauteed greens. The drink menu offers juices, local craft beer, cocktails and wine. (Click here for a full menu.)
Dish Society currently holds four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Guusje M., who was one of the first users to visit Dish Society on Feb. 2, wrote, "This is an excellent addition to Heights. I went 4 times during their soft opening and was never disappointed. The food is very good, as are the coffee drinks."
Yelper Jennifer B. wrote, "The mimosas are excellent, I got a flight of prickly pear and pineapple -- these things were fantastic. The location is wonderful, there is plenty of outdoor seating with hint of coziness between the sections. I liked every part of my meal. ... I will be returning again ready to try some other yummy items on the menu."
Dish Society is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.