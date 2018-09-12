Craving Middle Eastern food? Check out these 3 new Houston restaurants

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
1737 W. 34th St., Central Northwest
Photo: Antonio H./Yelp
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill, a popular destination in Montrose, has opened a second Houston location at 1737 W. 34th St. in Garden Oaks. The new eatery features counter-service ordering, an open dining area and freshly baked pita bread.
Expect to see menu items like spicy hummus, baba ghanoush, fried okra, quinoa salad, lamb kebabs, gyros, chicken shawarma, saffron rice and more. (See the full menu here.)
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Christine K., who was the first to review it on July 13, wrote, "Such a great experience! Food and atmosphere were amazing. ... I got caramelized onion hummus, rice, warm pitas, chicken curry and some of the best eggplant I've ever tasted in my life. Everything was delicious and the portions were huge."
Christine L. added, "Good food, good prices, ample parking. We've eaten at their Montrose location and their newest has much easier parking. Food is fresh and the kebabs are so juicy."
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Tempura Halal Indo-Pak Grill
5901 Hillcroft St., B6, Sharpstown
Photo: Deborah O./Yelp
Tempura Halal Indo-Pak Grill has opened its newest restaurant in Houston. Helmed by owner and chef Asrar Saeed, Tempura offers Pakistani fare and a buffet.
On the menu, there are dishes like the goat biryani, the chicken samosa and the beef haleem (soup made with mixed lentils and beef, served with lemon, ginger and fried onions). (See the full menu here.)
Tempura Halal Indo-Pak Grill's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates solid reviews so far.
Yelper Deborah O., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 28, wrote, "It was very quiet and the staff were very observant and attentive. The naan here is made as you request it, so each basket is very fresh and warm, unlike most buffets. The goat biryani is absolutely delicious, but the butter chicken is the star here. It's perfect on rice and even better with the fresh naan."
Yelper Faheemullah B. noted, "This definitely is the best Pakistani buffet in town. Several options including halwa puri on the weekend. Karahi and kebabs definitely stood out. Biryani was good as well."
Tempura Halal Indo-Pak Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Shahi Palace
2209 Highway 6, West Oaks
Photo: Omar Z./Yelp
Shahi Palace specializes in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. On the halal menu, expect dishes such as chicken makhani with tomato and butter sauce; goat vindaloo cooked in a spicy sauce with potatoes and a touch of vinegar; and vegetable samosas served with mint and tamarind chutneys. (See the full menu here.)
It's still early days for the restaurant, which has a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews.
Omar Z., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "The food was great and cheap. ... My favorite is the chicken pepper fry, which was not as spicy as the other dishes."
Sajala R. noted, "We found the dishes here to be very fresh and flavorful. We tried the tandoori chicken, malai kofta and the butter naan. We really liked the pastries too!"
Shahi Palace is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.