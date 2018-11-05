Craving barbecue? Here are Houston's top 4 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. The Pit Room
Photo: Ibrahim H./Yelp
Topping the list is The Pit Room. Located at 1201 Richmond Ave. in Montrose, the spot to score barbecue and more is the most popular barbecue spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,043 reviews on Yelp.
Its meats include brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage. You can get your meat as part of a dinner platter or a sandwich, as well as in tacos. Sides include coleslaw, charro beans, mustard potato salad, elote and mac n cheese. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelper Chris C., who reviewed it on August 3, wrote, "This is the best barbecue in Houston, full stop. Maybe the best barbecue in the world if you consider you don't have to wait in line all day for a chance at food like at Snow's. Pit Room keeps the line moving throughout the day. Good sides, good fixins and drinks, best atmosphere in Houston when you consider their bar and patio and the meat is fantastic."
2. Ray's BBQ Shack
Photo: Nga N./Yelp
Next up is MacGregor's Ray's BBQ Shack, situated at 3929 Old Spanish Trail With 4.5 stars out of 538 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue, seafood and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, order a dinner with two sides (including beans, potato salad, spicy rice or cucumber salad) and meats of your choice, including ribs, sausage, beef, chicken and turkey. You can also score a barbecue sandwich, a po'boy, a barbecue baked potato and more. (See the full menu here.)
Russ C. said, "Had the brisket and ribs. The brisket was so tender you barely needed a knife and had fat that melted in your mouth. Ribs were deliciously smokey with a hint of sweetness and spice. As sides, the beans were a bit spicy, but the cucumber salad cooled things off nicely. The peach cobbler was a great way to finish."
3. Pinkerton's Barbecue
Photo: Gabriela H./Yelp
The Heights's Pinkerton's Barbecue, located at 1504 Airline Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more 4.5 stars out of 395 reviews.
Its meats include prime brisket, beef ribs, glazed pork ribs, turkey, sausage and chicken. Sides include South Texas beans, potato salad, mac n cheese, duck jambalaya and jalapeno cheese rice. Finish your meal with blueberry cobbler or chocolate sheet cake. (Explore the full menu here.)
Rebecca W., who reviewed it on November 2, said, "The best barbecue in Texas. The glazed pork ribs and brisket are perfection. The sides are unique, flavorful and shouldn't be missed. There is typically a long line, but the wait is worth it. The employees are always happy and helpful."
4. The Brisket House
Photo: Scott S./Yelp
Over in Greater Uptown, check out The Brisket House, which has earned four stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 5775 Woodway.
It offers barbecue plates (either one, two or three meats), with options like brisket, sausage, pork ribs, chicken, turkey or pulled pork, plus two sides. You can also add the meats to sandwiches, baked potatoes and salads. Grab sides like the mustard potato salad and pinto beans and finish with a dessert, such as a slice of pecan pie. (Check out the menu here.)
Ashley O. said, "Our favorite barbecue around! Everything we have tried has been great. The loaded baked potato with brisket is addictive! Be warned, you will leave smelling like you sat inside a smoker, but it's worth it!"