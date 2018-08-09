Craving Asian food? Check out these 3 new Houston restaurants

Jin's Cafe
9013 Westheimer Road, Woodlake
Photo: Jin's Cafe/Yelp
Jin's Cafe is an Asian fusion restaurant that focuses on Sichuan cuisine, including dishes like Hunan beef garnished with broccoli, sesame chicken stir-fried in the chef's special sauce and the pan-fried fish filet with hot Sichuan sauce. (See the menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Jin's Cafe, which currently holds four stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Sebastian G., who reviewed it on July 26, wrote, "The food here is some of the best Chinese food you will find outside of Bellaire. They have a mix of authentic Chinese food for foodies, as well as Americanized options. ... The execution is excellent across the board."
Patrick N. added, "Definitely a modern twist on Sichuan. Some Sichuan places overpower their dishes, this place is really subtle. There are some common Chinese dishes and some not so common."
Jin's Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Zabs Asian Bistro
5161 San Felipe St., Suite 300, Uptown
Photo: James R./Yelp
Zabs Asian Bistro is a Thai and Pan-Asian restaurant near the Galleria that is serving up several types of noodle bowls, curry and bao dishes.
Among the items on the menu, signature plates include the spicy basil dish with minced chicken or stir-fried beef, drunken noodles (udon noodles stir-fried with vegetables) and panang curry with green beans and bell peppers. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 20 reviews, the bistro has been getting positive attention.
Alicia D., who reviewed it on Aug. 4, wrote, "I have to say, especially having been to Thailand I find it hard to get a very good Thai meal. Zabs Asian Bistro however exceeded my expectations. ... There was a relaxed atmosphere and a simple great decor. I will definitely come back and dine again!"
Prabesh C. noted, "The food was pretty decent. Had the chicken lettuce wraps and basil chicken. Both were really good with the hot sauce."
Zabs Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Wanna Bao
2708 Bagby St., Midtown
Photo: Wenjing Z./Yelp
Wanna Bao is the brainchild of owners Dean and Grace Dee and specializes in both Shanghainese and Sichuan cuisines.
On the menu, you'll find dishes like xiao long bao (soup dumplings), crispy-bottom bao, jasmine tea-smoked duck and whiskey shrimp on fire.
Wanna Bao currently holds 3.5 stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Erica I., who visited the restaurant on Aug. 4, wrote, "Bao was really good, and the fish drizzled in Sichuan oil was also really good; spicy, but it did not scorch my tongue like I anticipated. We also had the ribs, which were well prepared, but the sauce was a bit too sweet and chocolaty for me."
Akinate K. added, "The ambiance is young, simple and contemporary. There's quite a good selection from the menu. There's something for everyone. We ordered pork soup dumplings, chili oil dumplings, water spinach with garlic and crispy spicy chicken; they were all delicious."
Wanna Bao is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)