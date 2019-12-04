Food & Drink

Cosmic Crisp apples that will stay crispy for as long as a year will soon hit stores

By ABC7.com staff
Sick of mealy apples?

Cosmic Crisp apples hit stores in Washington and according to farmers, these apples will last as long as a year in the refrigerator.

They're made from a mix of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples. Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples. It's expected to be a game changer.
EMBED More News Videos

Cosmic Crisp, a new variety of apple hitting stores in December, is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples. It's described as "ultra-crisp" and "very juicy."


The cost is about double a regular apple.

The apple variety was developed by Washington State University. Washington growers, who paid for the research, will have the exclusive right to sell it for the first 10 years.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.

For now, the new apples are only available in Washington but will be sold nationwide within the next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwashingtonfoodapple
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City leader suspects members drink on job; proposes testing
Ft. Bend Co. lawmaker says rivals on ballot because they're Asian
Video shows attack during robbery spree that left 3 stabbed
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Be mystified by South Houston's Magic Burger
Former officer gets prison for raping 12-year-old and filming it
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Show More
South Houston family-owned business has international reach
Megan Thee Stallion donates turkeys to Houston Food Bank
'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
More TOP STORIES News