Food & Drink

There's waffles galore at Seabrook Waffle Company!

SEABROOK, TX (KTRK) -- Nestled just off of Highway 146 in Seabrook is a quaint little cottage that proves waffles aren't just for breakfast anymore.
From bacon and chicken to Nutella and banana foster -- no topping is off limits at Seabrook Waffle Company.

Seabrook Waffle is known not only for their authentic Belgian-Style waffles served for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but also for the cool space itself.

Waffle lovers gather outside on the front patio at the custom-made tables, chairs under colorful umbrellas, all surrounded by an abundance of large oak trees.

Inside, artwork from local artists is displayed on the walls as a way to support the community. "From baby showers to book clubs and bible studies, it's become an amazing little community place for families, teenagers and children to gather," says co-owner Sarah Bilnoski.

Thriving since it first opened its doors in May of 2012, the restaurant was inspired by a trip to Belgium.



Seabrook says the secret to their sweet and savory waffles is that they are made from dough, not batter.

"Between the food and the atmosphere, the people just keep coming back,"," says co-owner Trina Waltenbaugh. "We love it."

VIDEO: Nonnie's Cafe offers a taste of frozen nostalgia
Cool Spaces: Nonnie's Cafe
Tucked away in historic downtown Tomball is a quaint little cool space that gives ice cream lovers a taste of nostalgia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkseabrookhtx clear lakecool spaceshtxrestaurantsreal estate
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News