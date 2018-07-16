Cool off with these amazing ice cream shops

July is National Ice Cream Month and today is National Ice Cream Day.We asked ABC13 viewers for their top scoops around town.In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, and July 14 as National Ice Cream Day. With this list, there's no reason not to celebrate!Of course, we all love to head to the freezer for a scoop of Blue Bell, but when you want to go out and have a sundae or a shake, here's where ABC13 viewers love to go!The cats offer five unique year-round flavors, as well as fun seasonal flavors. The master flavor-designers at Fat Cat Creamery are also happy to custom-create a flavor unique to your specific request. In addition to the location in The Heights, you can purchase your favorite Fat Cat flavors at over a dozen other places around town.The old fashioned '50s style soda fountain in Tomball serves homemade ice cream, malts, milk shakes, sandwiches, soups, hot dogs and more! The shop is closed on Mondays.Amy's started in Austin and has since made its way to Houston. There are always seven standard flavors and seven rotating flavors when you pop in for a scoop. Choose your flavor and then your mix-ins and they'll mix it up, and toss it in a cup for you!Hey Mikey's Ice Cream is a family-owned business that Mike Bouvier and his wife, Kathy, started in 2009. When Mike decided he wanted to start the shop he enrolled in the Ice Cream University to learn from the best (yes, there is such a thing). Hey Mikey's now has locations in Texas City and Galveston.A Houston institution for over 20 years, Hank's has always produced ice cream the old-fashioned way: slowly, by hand, using fresh ingredients. The bright and humble parlor showcases 18 flavors each day, rotating from a list of nearly 100. Customers swear by the butter pecan.There are three Culver's locations in the area, and they each have a flavor of the day that changes daily. They also serve up more than a dozen different concrete mixers, and the options are endless to make your own. Culver's also has an eClub that you can sign up for to receive coupons and discounts.Sure, it isn't ice cream, but frozen custard is close enough! With five locations in the Houston-area and one more coming soon, stop in to mix up a frozen treat. Choose from chocolate or vanilla custard then choose from dozens of toppings and mix-ins.The folks at Maggie Moo's invented the ice cream cupcake and the ice cream pizza! The national chain has a location in Sugar Land where they will hand-fold your favorite nuts, candy or fruit into your ice cream right in front of you.Coldstone has a signature process of preparing your custom ice cream creation on a frozen granite stone. Join their eClub to receive special offers and BOGO birthday deals.Surely you've heard of Baskin Robbins, but you may not be a member of their Birthday Club yet. Sign up online and receive free ice cream just for being born! July's flavor of the month is Oreo 'N Cake Batter.