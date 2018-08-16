Cool off: 3 new spots to score frozen treats in Houston

Steel City Pops
2565 Amherst St., Rice Village
Photo: Erica C./Yelp
Steel City Pops is a spot to score popsicles and more. The regional chain, which serves popsicles inspired by Mexican paletas, started out in Alabama and has since expanded to Texas, Kentucky and Georgia.
The shop's pops are divided into three categories: fruity, creamy and cookie. Fruity pops, which are vegan and dairy free, include the flavors Arnold Palmer, jasmine green tea and cucumber lime. Creamy pops include peach cream, chai latte and horchata. For cookie pops, you've got banana pudding, coffee brownie and key lime pie. (See the full menu here.)
You can also create your own flavor by choosing a dip (milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate), topping (such as pecans or toasted coconut), drizzle and dusting (like cinnamon, sea salt or nutmeg).
The new spot has 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp thus far, indicating that it's popular with locals.
Erica C., who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "I've had their strawberry lemonade and Arnold Palmer pops before and they were so fresh and summery. This time I tried the chocolate-covered strawberry pop. I liked that it's not too heavy -- just the perfect amount of sweetness."
S. V. added, "These are some fancy popsicles! Lots of flavors to choose from. I was full after eating half of the cucumber lime popsicle! ... Nice, cute place to come get your dessert fix without the guilt of eating something really sugary."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Steel City Pops is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Aqua S
9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D232, Sharpstown
Photo: Eric S./Yelp
Aqua S is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more. Originating from Australia, it's known for its aesthetically pleasing cone presentation and Asian-inspired flavors. This new location in Houston is the company's first and only U.S. outpost.
Flavors rotate regularly and have included tofu, matcha, sea salt, lychee, yuzu and more. You can top off your selection with cotton candy, popcorn, toasted marshmallow and other offbeat toppings.
Yelpers are excited about Aqua S, which currently holds four stars out of 302 reviews on the site.
Jennifer C., who reviewed Aqua S on August 1, said, "This place was awesome! I had the cranberry and sea salt in a cone with fairy floss. The cranberry was so refreshing and delicious! As some people have already mentioned, this place is totally Instagram-worthy and has a lot of cute photo ops inside. Although the flavors are a little unorthodox, my whole family loved what they got."
Yelper Melodie H. noted, "Super cute place! I've never seen a place that sells ice cream topped with popcorn, pop rocks and cotton candy. Very unique!"
Aqua S is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Shake Shack
6205 Kirby Drive, University Place
Photo: Jonathan N./Yelp
National chain Shake Shack has debuted a new stop for shakes, frozen custard, burgers and more in University Place.
For frozen sweets, you'll find shakes and malts (in flavors like peanut butter and caramel), root beer floats, cones of frozen custard and concretes, like the Shack Attack (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, dark chocolate chunks and chocolate sprinkles).
Besides sweets, you can score Angus burgers, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs. See the full menu here.
Yelp users are still warming up to Shake Shack, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 129 reviews on the site.
Baily C., who visited on July 6, said, "Ordered a peanut butter and vanilla milkshake; it was so good!"
And Cindy S. noted, "This place churns out great burgers and shakes. The strawberry shake is my personal favorite."
Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday,and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.