Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



2 cups rolled oats1 carton (16.9 oz.) GOYA Coconut Water 100% Pure1can (13.5 oz.) GOYA Coconut Milk1tbsp. GOYA Organic Chiatsp. GOYA Salt2 tbsp. GOYA Honey or maple syrup2 tbsp. slivered almonds, toastedcup blueberriesStep1 - In medium bowl, mix oats, coconut water, coconut milk, chia seeds, salt and one tablespoon honey.Step2 - Divide mixture between four 1-cup mason jars or small serving bowls. Seal jars with lids, or cover bowls with plastic wrap, and leave in refrigerator overnight.Step3 - In the morning, top oats with almonds, blueberries, remaining honey and/or any of your favorite toppings, and serve.