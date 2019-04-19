Food & Drink

Cooking With ABC13

Let's Get Cooking!


Recipe: Overnight Oats from Chelsey Hernandez

EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Overnight Oats


Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats
1 carton (16.9 oz.) GOYA Coconut Water 100% Pure
1can (13.5 oz.) GOYA Coconut Milk
1tbsp. GOYA Organic Chia
tsp. GOYA Salt
2 tbsp. GOYA Honey or maple syrup
2 tbsp. slivered almonds, toasted
cup blueberries

Instructions

Step1 - In medium bowl, mix oats, coconut water, coconut milk, chia seeds, salt and one tablespoon honey.

Step2 - Divide mixture between four 1-cup mason jars or small serving bowls. Seal jars with lids, or cover bowls with plastic wrap, and leave in refrigerator overnight.

Step3 - In the morning, top oats with almonds, blueberries, remaining honey and/or any of your favorite toppings, and serve.

Click Here For Printable Recipe

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes




See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodcookinggoya
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates