Cooking With ABC13

Recipe: Overnight Oats from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:
2 cups rolled oats
1 carton (16.9 oz.) GOYA Coconut Water 100% Pure
1can (13.5 oz.) GOYA Coconut Milk
1tbsp. GOYA Organic Chia
tsp. GOYA Salt
2 tbsp. GOYA Honey or maple syrup
2 tbsp. slivered almonds, toasted
cup blueberries
Instructions
Step1 - In medium bowl, mix oats, coconut water, coconut milk, chia seeds, salt and one tablespoon honey.
Step2 - Divide mixture between four 1-cup mason jars or small serving bowls. Seal jars with lids, or cover bowls with plastic wrap, and leave in refrigerator overnight.
Step3 - In the morning, top oats with almonds, blueberries, remaining honey and/or any of your favorite toppings, and serve.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
