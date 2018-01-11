Cooking With ABC13

FOOD & DRINK

One-Skillet Chili Mac

Chili Mac from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon GOYA olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon GOYA chili powder
1 tablespoon GOYA ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tsp GOYA hot sauce
3 tbsp GOYA minced garlic
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cups water
1 15-oz can GOYA tomato sauce
8 oz (about 2 cups) elbow macaroni
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
Instructions:
-Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, chili powder, cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion has softened, about 5-7 minutes. Add the garlic and brown sugar and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink.

-Add the water, tomato sauce, and hot sauce to the ground beef mixture and stir to combine. Add the pasta and stir to combine. Cover the pan and increase the heat to medium-high. Cook until the pasta is al dente, about 12-13 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the pasta from sticking.

-Turn off the heat under the pan and add 1 cup of cheese. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top and cover the pan again. Let stand for about 2 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

