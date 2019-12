This Week's Recipe: Deviled Eggs

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



- One dozen eggs- cup GOYA mayonnaise- 2 tsp GOYA vinegar- 2 tsp mustard- tsp GOYA salt- tsp GOYA pepper- GOYA paprika- GOYA green olives, sliced- GOYA black olives, sliced- GOYA capers- GOYA hot sauce- GOYA sliced jalapenos- Crumbled cooked bacon- Place eggs in a single layer in pan. Cover with water by at least an inch. Bring water to a boil and boil for 10 minutes.- Cool, shell, and halve lengthwise. Remove and save yolks.- Mash yolks in bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper.- Refill whites with deviled yolk mixture - either by teaspoons full or by piping- Garnish with whatever toppings you like!GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE