This Week's Recipe: Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

- One dozen eggs
- cup GOYA mayonnaise
- 2 tsp GOYA vinegar
- 2 tsp mustard
- tsp GOYA salt
- tsp GOYA pepper

Toppings:
- GOYA paprika
- GOYA green olives, sliced
- GOYA black olives, sliced
- GOYA capers
- GOYA hot sauce
- GOYA sliced jalapenos
- Crumbled cooked bacon

Instructions

- Place eggs in a single layer in pan. Cover with water by at least an inch. Bring water to a boil and boil for 10 minutes.
- Cool, shell, and halve lengthwise. Remove and save yolks.
- Mash yolks in bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper.
- Refill whites with deviled yolk mixture - either by teaspoons full or by piping
- Garnish with whatever toppings you like!

Click Here For Printable Recipe

