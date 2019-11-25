Sponsored Content
This Week's Recipe: Corn Esquites
Let's Get Cooking!
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 cans (15.25 oz.) GOYA Golden Corn, drained
- 4 GOYA Jalapeño Peppers, seeded and diced
- 2 tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
- 3 tbsp. GOYA Mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. GOYA Lime Juice
- cup finely crumbled queso fresco cheese
- lime wedges, for serving
- pinch chili powder
Instructions
Melt butter in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook corn, jalapeño peppers and Adobo for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in mayonnaise and lime juice.
Spoon into four 6-oz cups. Top each serving with queso fresco and lime wedge; sprinkle with chili powder. Serve hot or at room temperature.
