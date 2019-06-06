Cooking With ABC13 - Corn Cakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5334945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: Katherine shares her family recipe for Corn Cakes.

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



cup cornmealcup flour1/3 cup parmesan1 tsp. baking powder1 t. GOYA saltt. GOYA peppercup milk1 large egg1 (8oz) can GOYA corn1 (4oz) can GOYA diced green chilies2 T. GOYA olive oilcup GOYA salsa of choicecup GOYA black beans (drained and rinsed)Sour creamCilantro- Combine cornmeal, flour, parmesan, baking powder, salt and pepper in a bowl. Add inmilk and egg. Mix well.- Drain and rinse corn, green chilies. Add into mixture.- Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Once heated place spoonfuls of mixture into oil about 2 inchesapart. Cook until golden brown on each side and remove from pan.- Combine Goya salsa, black beans and cilantro.- Top Corn cakes with black bean salsa and sour cream.