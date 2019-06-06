Cooking With ABC13 - Corn Cakes

Recipe: Corn Cakes
Ingredients:
cup cornmeal
cup flour
1/3 cup parmesan
1 tsp. baking powder
1 t. GOYA salt
t. GOYA pepper
cup milk
1 large egg
1 (8oz) can GOYA corn
1 (4oz) can GOYA diced green chilies
2 T. GOYA olive oil
cup GOYA salsa of choice
cup GOYA black beans (drained and rinsed)
Sour cream
Cilantro
- Combine cornmeal, flour, parmesan, baking powder, salt and pepper in a bowl. Add in
milk and egg. Mix well.
- Drain and rinse corn, green chilies. Add into mixture.
- Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Once heated place spoonfuls of mixture into oil about 2 inches
apart. Cook until golden brown on each side and remove from pan.
- Combine Goya salsa, black beans and cilantro.
- Top Corn cakes with black bean salsa and sour cream.
