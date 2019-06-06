EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5323608" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: Latin Sliders

For the Relish1can GOYA Jalapeño Peppers, choppedcup finely chopped yellow onioncup chopped fresh cilantro1 tsp. GOYA Lemon Juice1 tsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive OilFor The Sliderslb. ground beeflb. ground pork1 pkg. (3.5 oz.) GOYA Chorizo, finely choppedcup fresh cilantro, choppedGOYA Vegetable Oil, for greasing grill gratesGOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to taste10 slices pepper-jack cheese10 slider bunsMake RelishStep 1- In medium bowl, combine jalapeños, onions, cilantro, lemon juice and olive oil. Mix well so flavors are incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make PattiesStep 2- In large bowl, mix by hand ground beef, ground pork, chorizo and cilantro until just combined. Form ground meat mixture into 10 mini patties that measure about 3" wide; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until firm. Finish SlidersStep 3- Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat; grease grill grates. Season patties with Adobo and place on hot grates. Grill, flipping once, until charred on underside, about 7 minutes. Flip patties and cook 4 minutes more. Top patties with cheese, cover grill and cook until patties are cooked to medium well and cheese is melted, about 3 minutes more. To assemble sliders, divide patties evenly among bottom buns, top each with about 1 teaspoon reserved relish and top buns. Serve immediately.