Cooking With ABC13 - LAtin Sliders

Recipe: Latin Sliders & Jalepeno Relish
Ingredients:
For the Relish
1can GOYA Jalapeño Peppers, chopped
cup finely chopped yellow onion
cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp. GOYA Lemon Juice
1 tsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
For The Sliders
lb. ground beef
lb. ground pork
1 pkg. (3.5 oz.) GOYA Chorizo, finely chopped
cup fresh cilantro, chopped
GOYA Vegetable Oil, for greasing grill grates
GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to taste
10 slices pepper-jack cheese
10 slider buns
Instructions
Make Relish
Step 1- In medium bowl, combine jalapeños, onions, cilantro, lemon juice and olive oil. Mix well so flavors are incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make Patties
Step 2- In large bowl, mix by hand ground beef, ground pork, chorizo and cilantro until just combined. Form ground meat mixture into 10 mini patties that measure about 3" wide; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until firm. Finish Sliders
Step 3- Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat; grease grill grates. Season patties with Adobo and place on hot grates. Grill, flipping once, until charred on underside, about 7 minutes. Flip patties and cook 4 minutes more. Top patties with cheese, cover grill and cook until patties are cooked to medium well and cheese is melted, about 3 minutes more. To assemble sliders, divide patties evenly among bottom buns, top each with about 1 teaspoon reserved relish and top buns. Serve immediately.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
See Older Recipes from Cooking With ABC13