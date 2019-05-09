EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5292736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13: Roasted Asparagus & Carrots

1lb.carrots, peeled and julienned1lb.asparagus, cut into 3" pieces1bunch scallions, cut into 3" pieces1tsp.fresh chopped rosemarytsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper4 tbsps GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided2 tbsps sherry vinegar1 oz. GOYA Serrano Ham (4 slices), cut crosswise into " stripsStep1 - Preheat oven to 425F. Toss together carrots, asparagus, scallions, rosemary, Adobo, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1 tablespoon water in large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer and bake 12 minutes, or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.Step2 - Add vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil to vegetable mixture; toss to combine.Step3 - Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add ham and cook, stirring for 1 to 2 minutes or until crisped. Remove ham with slotted spoon; scatter over vegetables.