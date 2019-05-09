Cooking With ABC13 - Roasted Asparagus & Carrots

Recipe: Roasted Asparagus & Carrots
Ingredients:
1lb.carrots, peeled and julienned
1lb.asparagus, cut into 3" pieces
1bunch scallions, cut into 3" pieces
1tsp.fresh chopped rosemary
tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
4 tbsps GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
2 tbsps sherry vinegar
1 oz. GOYA Serrano Ham (4 slices), cut crosswise into " strips
Instructions
Step1 - Preheat oven to 425F. Toss together carrots, asparagus, scallions, rosemary, Adobo, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1 tablespoon water in large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer and bake 12 minutes, or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
Step2 - Add vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil to vegetable mixture; toss to combine.
Step3 - Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add ham and cook, stirring for 1 to 2 minutes or until crisped. Remove ham with slotted spoon; scatter over vegetables.
