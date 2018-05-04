EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3428656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Zucchini Spaghetti

4- Zucchini squash1 lb ground beefCilantro (Fresh- 1 bunch)GOYA Minced Garlic - 1 TBSGOYA Sofrito - CupGOYA Ground Cumin - 1 TSPGOYA Oregano -1 TSPGOYA Adobo - 1 TSPGOYA Tomato Sauce - 2 eight ounce cans- Brown grown beef in a skillet over medium heat, and drain grease from the pan.- Add Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Sofrito, Cumim and Oregano to skillet and heat over medium, stirring ingredients together for about 4 minutes.- The Zucchini (3-4) is simply cut using Spiralizer or julienne peeler. Sauté in a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper about 3 minutes.- Serve zucchini noodles over sauce and top with fresh cilantro and parmesan cheese.