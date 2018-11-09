Cooking With ABC13 - Spanish Garlic Shrimp

Spanish Garlic Shrimp from David Nuno
Ingredients:
3 tbs GOYA Minced Garlic
1 pound large shrimp, peeled, shells reserved
1/2 cup GOYA extra-virgin olive oil
GOYA sea salt GOYA Sazonador
1 1/2 GOYA teaspoons sherry vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Instructions
-Season shrimp with kosher salt and Sazondaor. Mix to coat.
-Heat garlic and oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until garlic starts to turn golden, about 2 minutes.
-Add shrimp and increase heat to high.
-Toss and turn shrimp with tongs until starting to curl but still undercooked, about 2 minutes.
-Pour in sherry. Cook, stirring continuously, until sauce comes up to a boil and shrimp is cooked through, about 1 minute more.
Click Here For Printable Recipe