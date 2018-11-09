EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4654180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Spanish Garlic Shrimp

3 tbs GOYA Minced Garlic1 pound large shrimp, peeled, shells reserved1/2 cup GOYA extra-virgin olive oilGOYA sea salt GOYA Sazonador1 1/2 GOYA teaspoons sherry vinegar2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves-Season shrimp with kosher salt and Sazondaor. Mix to coat.-Heat garlic and oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until garlic starts to turn golden, about 2 minutes.-Add shrimp and increase heat to high.-Toss and turn shrimp with tongs until starting to curl but still undercooked, about 2 minutes.-Pour in sherry. Cook, stirring continuously, until sauce comes up to a boil and shrimp is cooked through, about 1 minute more.