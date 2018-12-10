Cooking With ABC13 - Skinny Pizza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4871792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

8'' GOYA Flour Tortillas 1 tsp. GOYA Olive Oil2 cups sliced mushrooms (like white button or baby Portobello)1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)1 red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)2 tsp. Goya Minced GarlicCup GOYA Tomato SauceCup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese2 tsp. Grated Parmesan Cheese- Heat oven to 400F. Place tortillas on 2 large baking sheets. Cook, flipping once, until crisp, about 10 minutes; set aside.- Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, peppers, onions and garlic. Cook until vegetables are soft and tender, about 10 minutes; set aside.- Spread tortilla crust with 2 tbsp. tomato sauce, cup vegetable mixture, 2 tbsp. mozzarella cheese and tsp. parmesan cheese; repeat with remaining crusts and toppings ingredients.- Transfer pizzas to same baking sheets. Cook until cheese is melted, and edges of tortillas are golden brown, about 10 minutes.