Cooking With ABC13 - Shrimp, Chorizo and Chickpeas

Shrimp, Chorizo and Chickpeas from David Nuno
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 pkg. (3.5 oz.) GOYA Chorizo, thinly sliced
1 lb. peeled deveined shrimp, tails removed
1 large onion, sliced
1 red pepper, sliced
1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 tbsp. GOYA Sofrito
2 tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Chick Peas, drained and rinsed
1 cup GOYA Tomato Sauce
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions:
- Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook chorizo for 3 to 4 minutes or until starting to brown. Add shrimp; cook for 1 minute. Transfer to plate.

- In same skillet, cook onion, red pepper, garlic, sofrito and seasoning for about 3 minutes or until onion is slightly softened.

- Stir in chick peas, tomato sauce and broth; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for about 10 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in chorizo mixture; cook for about 2 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through. Sprinkle with green onions.
