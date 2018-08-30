Cooking With ABC13 - Quinoa Pancakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4090373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Quinoa Pancakes From Katherine

1 1/2 cups GOYA cooked quinoa1/2 tsp baking powder2 eggs1/4 tsp GOYA vanilla1/4 tsp GOYA cinnamon1 tsp GOYA honey or GOYA agave nectarPinch of GOYA saltGOYA coconut oilGOYA Dulce De LecheGOYA Frozen FruitIn a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well-mixed. Heat a large skillet on medium-low heat and add some coconut oil to the pan. Using a measuring cup, scoop the batter into 4 pancake shapes in the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on the first side, until set and golden, before flipping to cook 1-2 minutes on the other side. Serve with fruit, cajeta (dulce de leche), honey, or pure maple syrup.