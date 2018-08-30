Cooking With ABC13 - Quinoa Pancakes

Quinoa Pancakes from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups GOYA cooked quinoa
1/2 tsp baking powder
2 eggs
1/4 tsp GOYA vanilla
1/4 tsp GOYA cinnamon
1 tsp GOYA honey or GOYA agave nectar
Pinch of GOYA salt
GOYA coconut oil
GOYA Dulce De Leche
GOYA Frozen Fruit
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well-mixed. Heat a large skillet on medium-low heat and add some coconut oil to the pan. Using a measuring cup, scoop the batter into 4 pancake shapes in the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on the first side, until set and golden, before flipping to cook 1-2 minutes on the other side. Serve with fruit, cajeta (dulce de leche), honey, or pure maple syrup.
