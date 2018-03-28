FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae

Let's Get Cooking!

Sweet Plantain Sundae from Rebecca Spera
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae

Ingredients:
3/4 cup GOYA Dulce de Leche
1/2 cup GOYA coconut milk
1 box frozen GOYA plantains, thawed
Ground cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream

Chopped walnuts

Instructions:
- To small saucepot over medium-high heat, add dulce de leche and coconut milk. Bring mixture to boil, stirring to incorporate coconut milk; keep warm.

- Heat greased grill, grill pan or medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle plantains with cinnamon. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and heated through, 3-5 minutes. Slice plantains into "- thick rounds.

- Mix plantains into dulce de leche mixture until coated in sauce. Serve over ice cream. Sprinkle with walnuts, if desired.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Street eats: 3 new food trucks to visit in Houston
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More Food & Drink