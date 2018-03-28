EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3219911" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - No Bake Cheesecake Bars

2 cups GOYA Maria cookies, crushed1/2 cup Salted Butter, melted2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar1 tsp GOYA ground cinnamon2 8 ounce packages Cream Cheese, softened1/2 cup Granulated Sugar1 teaspoon GOYA Vanilla Extract1 tbsp GOYA lemon juice1 8-ounce container Whipped ToppingGOYA dulce de lecheGOYA cinnamon sticks for garnish, optional-In a large mixing bowl, combine the Maria cookie crumbs, butter and sugar.-Press into the bottom of a 13x9 pan, lined with parchment paper for easy removal-Refrigerate while preparing remaining ingredients.-Using a mixer, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and cinnamon until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.-Stir in vanilla and lemon juice-Fold in whipped topping.-Spread over crust and refrigerate until set (1 hour or longer, ideally)-Top with GOYA dulce de leche, and cut into squares