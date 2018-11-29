Cooking With ABC13 - Mojo Shrimp

Mojo Shrimp from David Nuno
Ingredients:
Goya Minced Garlic
Goya Mojo Criollo Marinade
2 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined, and butterflied
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Salt and black pepper
2 limes, cut into small wedges
Sliced White Onion
Instructions
In a large bowl add raw shrimp and over with Mojo Marinade. Let sit up to 1hr in fridge
Heat oil in a large pan. Add shrimp and cook until pink.
Add the onion, garlic to taste, and extra marinade to taste in pan. Cook about 2 min.
Serve with fresh lime wedges.
