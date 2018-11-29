Cooking With ABC13 - Mojo Shrimp

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4791235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

Goya Minced GarlicGoya Mojo Criollo Marinade2 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined, and butterflied1/4 cup vegetable oilSalt and black pepper2 limes, cut into small wedgesSliced White OnionIn a large bowl add raw shrimp and over with Mojo Marinade. Let sit up to 1hr in fridgeHeat oil in a large pan. Add shrimp and cook until pink.Add the onion, garlic to taste, and extra marinade to taste in pan. Cook about 2 min.Serve with fresh lime wedges.