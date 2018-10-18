Cooking With ABC13 - Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado from David Nuno
Ingredients:
1 (16 ounce) package frozen GOYA French fries
vegetable oil as needed
1 pound beef tri tip, sliced 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick
salt and pepper to taste
1 large onion, sliced into strips
3 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and sliced into strips
1 yellow chili pepper (preferably GOYA aji amarillo)
1/4 cup distilled GOYA white vinegar
1 dash soy sauce to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
GOYA Minced Garlic
Instructions
-Season the beef with garlic, salt and pepper.
-Put a wok or a pan over very high heat. Stir in oil and cook the meat, a few slices at a time (so they do not steam and the meat browns). Cook each batch 2 minutes.
-Stir in the onion, tomato, chili pepper, and stir for about 2 to 3 minutes. The tomatoes and onions should be crunchy, not mushy. Stir in soy sauce and vinegar on sides of wok or pan. Mix everything.
-Add beef broth and cook 1-1/2 minutes. Taste for seasoning.
-Turn off the heat, add chopped parsley
