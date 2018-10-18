EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4510617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Lomo Saltado

1 (16 ounce) package frozen GOYA French friesvegetable oil as needed1 pound beef tri tip, sliced 1/8 to 1/4 inch thicksalt and pepper to taste1 large onion, sliced into strips3 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and sliced into strips1 yellow chili pepper (preferably GOYA aji amarillo)1/4 cup distilled GOYA white vinegar1 dash soy sauce to taste2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsleyGOYA Minced Garlic-Season the beef with garlic, salt and pepper.-Put a wok or a pan over very high heat. Stir in oil and cook the meat, a few slices at a time (so they do not steam and the meat browns). Cook each batch 2 minutes.-Stir in the onion, tomato, chili pepper, and stir for about 2 to 3 minutes. The tomatoes and onions should be crunchy, not mushy. Stir in soy sauce and vinegar on sides of wok or pan. Mix everything.-Add beef broth and cook 1-1/2 minutes. Taste for seasoning.-Turn off the heat, add chopped parsley