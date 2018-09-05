FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Hummus

Let's Get Cooking!

Hummus from David Nuno
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With Goya - Hummus from David Nuno

Ingredients:

2 cups drained canned chickpeas
1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus oil for drizzling
2 cloves garlic, peeled, or to taste
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon ground cumin or paprika, or to taste, plus a sprinkling for garnish
Juice of 1 lemon, plus more as needed
Chopped fresh parsley leaves for garnish

Instructions

- Put everything except the parsley in a food processor and begin to process; add cold water as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree.

- Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve, drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with a bit more cumin or paprika and some parsley. I like to with a little chopped olives, sundried tomatoes, parsley.

- Serve with pita bread, carrots, and celery

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
B&B Butchers offering free food to first responders this week
Houston hot spots: Here are Montrose's 5 newest eateries
Foodie paradise: Houston chef to host Southern Smoke fundraiser
National Cheese Pizza Day
More Food & Drink