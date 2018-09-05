Cooking With ABC13 - Hummus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4154502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With Goya - Hummus from David Nuno

2 cups drained canned chickpeas1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus oil for drizzling2 cloves garlic, peeled, or to tasteSalt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 tablespoon ground cumin or paprika, or to taste, plus a sprinkling for garnishJuice of 1 lemon, plus more as neededChopped fresh parsley leaves for garnish- Put everything except the parsley in a food processor and begin to process; add cold water as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree.- Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve, drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with a bit more cumin or paprika and some parsley. I like to with a little chopped olives, sundried tomatoes, parsley.- Serve with pita bread, carrots, and celery