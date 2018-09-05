Cooking With ABC13 - Hummus

Hummus from David Nuno
Ingredients:
2 cups drained canned chickpeas
1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus oil for drizzling
2 cloves garlic, peeled, or to taste
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon ground cumin or paprika, or to taste, plus a sprinkling for garnish
Juice of 1 lemon, plus more as needed
Chopped fresh parsley leaves for garnish
Instructions
- Put everything except the parsley in a food processor and begin to process; add cold water as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve, drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with a bit more cumin or paprika and some parsley. I like to with a little chopped olives, sundried tomatoes, parsley.
- Serve with pita bread, carrots, and celery
