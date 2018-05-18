EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3492160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Fish Tacos

1 lb fresh fish (Cod, Halibut)Corn TortillasGOYA Chili PowderGOYA SazonRed OnionCabbage (one red one green)CilantroGOYA Lime JuiceGOYA AdoboSour CreamGOYA MayoFor Fish Tacos- Preheat grill or Teflon-coated skillet to medium high heat.- Rinse and pat dry fish. In a small bowl, stir spices together (Sazon, Adobo, and Chili Powder) for fish rub. Sprinkle all sides of fish with the rub. Set aside.- Grease the grill/pan well before placing fish on it. Turn heat to medium. Grill each side a few minutes, letting grill marks develop and use a metal spatula to flip. Cook until desired doneness and squeeze with a little lime juice.- Then quickly grill the tortillas on the grill, brushing with olive oil if you preferFor Cabbage Slaw- Place the shredded cabbage in a medium bowl. Toss with the salt.- Add the onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, olive oil and toss well. Adjust lime, salt and jalapeño- you want this to taste tangy and flavorful.For Chipotle Mayo-Mexican Secret Sauce:- Place all cup of mayo, cup of sour cream, 2 tsp of lime juice, a pinch of salt, 1 tsp of chili powder, 2 tsp Goya Chipotle Pepper sauce. Whisk until smooth.