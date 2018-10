EMBED >More News Videos Cooking With ABC13 - Corn Dip

2 Cans GOYA Corn16oz Sour Cream1 Cup Mayo3 Cups Grated Sharp Cheddar Cheese3 T GOYA canned jalapeños?3 T GOYA Caned Green Chilies3 Green Onions - choppedGOYA Sazonador TotalSplash of GOYA Hot SauceGOYA Yucca chips for serving-Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir well and serve with GOYA Yucca chips.