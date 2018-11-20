Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Lime Hummus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4725159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

1 (15 oz) can GOYA chickpea / Garbanzo beans3 Tbsp water, plus more to achieve desired consistency2 Tbsp GOYA lime juice2 Tbsp GOYA extra virgin olive oil1 Tbsp tahini1 Tbsp minced GOYA chipotle chilies in adobo1 Tbsp adobo sauce from a can of chipotle chilies in adobo (GOYA)1 Tbsp GOYA minced garlic cloves garlic1/2 tsp GOYA ground cumin1/4 tsp paprika (GOYA?)GOYA salt and pepper to taste1 tsp chopped scallions (green onion) for garnishServe with GOYA plantain chips-Add all ingredients (except garnish) to a food processor, and blend until all ingredients are combined.-Add an additional 1 Tbsp water as needed until hummus is smooth.-Plate and top with more olive oil, extra adobo sauce and chipotle chilies if desired, then sprinkle with chopped scallions.-Serve GOYA plantain chips. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for 3-4 days.