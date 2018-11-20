FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Lime Hummus

Let's Get Cooking!


Chipotle Lime Hummus from Katherine Whaley
Cooking With ABC13

Ingredients:

1 (15 oz) can GOYA chickpea / Garbanzo beans
3 Tbsp water, plus more to achieve desired consistency
2 Tbsp GOYA lime juice
2 Tbsp GOYA extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp tahini
1 Tbsp minced GOYA chipotle chilies in adobo
1 Tbsp adobo sauce from a can of chipotle chilies in adobo (GOYA)
1 Tbsp GOYA minced garlic cloves garlic
1/2 tsp GOYA ground cumin
1/4 tsp paprika (GOYA?)
GOYA salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp chopped scallions (green onion) for garnish
Serve with GOYA plantain chips

Instructions

-Add all ingredients (except garnish) to a food processor, and blend until all ingredients are combined.
-Add an additional 1 Tbsp water as needed until hummus is smooth.
-Plate and top with more olive oil, extra adobo sauce and chipotle chilies if desired, then sprinkle with chopped scallions.
-Serve GOYA plantain chips. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for 3-4 days.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
