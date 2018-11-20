Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Lime Hummus

Chipotle Lime Hummus from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
1 (15 oz) can chickpea / Garbanzo beans
3 Tbsp water, plus more to achieve desired consistency
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp tahini
1 Tbsp minced chipotle chilies in adobo
1 Tbsp adobo sauce from a can of chipotle chilies in adobo
1 Tbsp minced garlic cloves garlic
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp paprika
salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp chopped scallions (green onion) for garnish
Serve with plantain chips
Instructions
-Add all ingredients (except garnish) to a food processor, and blend until all ingredients are combined.
-Add an additional 1 Tbsp water as needed until hummus is smooth.
-Plate and top with more olive oil, extra adobo sauce and chipotle chilies if desired, then sprinkle with chopped scallions.
-Serve plantain chips. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for 3-4 days.
