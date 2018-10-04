EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4411081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Chili Dogs

For the Chili1/2 lb. bacon, cut into small pieces1 large onion, diced1/2 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic1 lb. ground beef1 tbsp. GOYA Adobo Seasoning1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Red Beans drained and rinsed1 can (8 oz.) GOYA Tomato Sauce1 packet GOYA Powdered Beef Bouillon1 tbsp. GOYA Honey1 tbsp. GOYA Ground Cumin1 tbsp. cayenne pepper (optional)For the Hot Dogs16 hot dogs16 hot dog buns1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (optional)- In a large pot or Dutch oven, fry bacon over medium-high heat until crispy. Add onions and garlic to pot, and cook until onions are translucent and soft.- Season ground beef with Adobo and add to the pot mixture, breaking the meat into smaller pieces and cooking until brown.- Once beef is browned, add beans, tomato sauce, 2 cups water and remaining ingredients.- Bring mixture to a boil, cover and simmer 20 minutes.- Meanwhile, grill hot dogs until they are lightly charred and warm throughout.- Place each hot dog in a bun and top with cheese, if desired. Then, top each hot dog with chili and serve.