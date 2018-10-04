Cooking With ABC13 - Chili Dogs

Chili Dogs from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:
For the Chili
1/2 lb. bacon, cut into small pieces
1 large onion, diced
1/2 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 lb. ground beef
1 tbsp. GOYA Adobo Seasoning
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Red Beans drained and rinsed
1 can (8 oz.) GOYA Tomato Sauce
1 packet GOYA Powdered Beef Bouillon
1 tbsp. GOYA Honey
1 tbsp. GOYA Ground Cumin
1 tbsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
For the Hot Dogs
16 hot dogs
16 hot dog buns
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (optional)
Instructions
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, fry bacon over medium-high heat until crispy. Add onions and garlic to pot, and cook until onions are translucent and soft.
- Season ground beef with Adobo and add to the pot mixture, breaking the meat into smaller pieces and cooking until brown.
- Once beef is browned, add beans, tomato sauce, 2 cups water and remaining ingredients.
- Bring mixture to a boil, cover and simmer 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, grill hot dogs until they are lightly charred and warm throughout.
- Place each hot dog in a bun and top with cheese, if desired. Then, top each hot dog with chili and serve.
