FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Let's Get Cooking!

Cheesy Chicken and Rice from Rebecca Spera
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking with ABC13 - Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:

1 box (8 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice
2 medium tomatoes, cored, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)
2 tbsps GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 lb, cooked chicken, cubed.
GOYA Adobo Seasoning, to taste
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
1/2 medium onion, chopped (about cup)
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed
11/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

-In small saucepan over medium heat, bring 2 cups water to boil. Add contents of yellow rice mix, tomatoes and 1 tbsp. oil; return water to boil. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 25 minutes.

-Meanwhile, heat remaining oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onions to skillet and cook for 3 minutes, or until vegetables are soft. Add the chopped chicken and the beans, and season them with Adobo. Cook until heated through, about three minutes. Remove from heat.

-In skillet with chicken and bean mixture, stir in cooked rice until combined. Mix in cheese, stirring until melted. Serve warm.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink