1 ups GOYA Flour Tortillas6 oz Oaxaca Cheese, Thinly SlicedGOYA Jalapenos, slicedGOYA Salsa2 tsp GOYA Olive Oil- Place Cheese and sliced jalapenos in tortilla and fold over.- Heat Oil in a medium skillet.- Place folded tortilla in oil and cook both sides until golden brown, and cheese is melted. About 1 min on each side.- Serve with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.