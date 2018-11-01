Cooking With ABC13 - Black Bean & Sweet Potato Salad

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4597001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking WIth ABC13

1 15-ounce can GOYA black beans, drained and rinsed1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped into in cubes2 T GOYA extra virgin olive oil, plus a little more for drizzling1 T GOYA lime juice (the juice from about 1 lime)tsp GOYA ground cumintsp GOYA ground chili powder1 Tbsp GOYA minced garlic1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced, seeds removedcup cilantro, rough chopped4 green onions, roots removed, white and green parts finely chopped (about 3 tablespoons total)GOYA salt & GOYA pepper to taste- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.- Toss the chopped sweet potatoes with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, a sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for 40 minutes until soft and very slightly caramelized.- Whisk together 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, garlic, ground cumin, ground chili powder, sea salt, and black pepper in a large bowl.- When the sweet potatoes are done, add the hot sweet potatoes and black beans to the dressing in the large bowl, so they can soak in all of the flavor. Then, add the chopped green onions, jalapeno, and cilantro and toss to combine.- The salad is ready to serve immediately, or allow to chill for 30+ minutes to allow flavors to marry.