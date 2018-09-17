FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Artichoke Dip

Let's Get Cooking!

Artichoke Dip from Katherine Whaley
EMBED More News Videos

Goya - Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

2 (14oz) cans of GOYA artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
2 Tablespoons GOYA minced garlic
2 Tablespoons GOYA lemon juice
3/4 cup GOYA mayonnaise
1/2 cup fine, dry breadcrumbs (GOYA)
1 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese
GOYA Crackers - or use GOYA chips

Instructions
Combine first 6 ingredients, stirring well. Spoon into a lightly greased 1 quart baking dish; sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with crackers. Can assemble up to a day ahead. Bake just before serving.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
New tiki bar Kanaloa debuts downtown
Win trip to paradise by guessing Dylan's Candy Bar's new flavor
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More Food & Drink