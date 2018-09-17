Cooking With ABC13 - Artichoke Dip

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4268970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Goya - Artichoke Dip

2 (14oz) cans of GOYA artichoke hearts, drained and chopped2 Tablespoons GOYA minced garlic2 Tablespoons GOYA lemon juice3/4 cup GOYA mayonnaise1/2 cup fine, dry breadcrumbs (GOYA)1 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheeseGOYA Crackers - or use GOYA chipsCombine first 6 ingredients, stirring well. Spoon into a lightly greased 1 quart baking dish; sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with crackers. Can assemble up to a day ahead. Bake just before serving.