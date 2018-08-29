FOOD & DRINK

Cooking Girl opens new Sichuan restaurant near Texas Medical Center

Photo: Stanford M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Sichuan spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Cooking Girl, is located at 2400 W. Holcombe Blvd. near the Texas Medical Center. This is its second location after the one in Sugar Land.

On the menu, you'll see spicy dishes featuring peppers and peppercorn, including the Billionaire Pork with ginger, Kung Pao Chicken with peanuts and the Colorful Beef with bell peppers and mushrooms. (See the full menu here.)

Cooking Girl has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper H L., who reviewed it on Aug. 26, wrote, "We had the jelly appetizer, twin pepper chicken and the string beans and eggplant. The chicken dish leaves your mouth numb, so beware. Everything was tasty and service was very good."

Christy G. noted, "The food did not disappoint! The hot diving fish and red noodles are amazing."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cooking Girl is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. daily.
