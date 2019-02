EMBED >More News Videos Diet coke has launched its 2019 new flavors!

Coca-Cola is debuting its first new flavor in more than a decade.You can try Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar.The new flavor is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles you may have grown up loving as a kid. It's in stores now.