Clear Lake gets a new sushi bar: Akashi

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Akashi, the new addition is located at 5440 El Dorado Blvd., Suite 1800, in Clear Lake.
On the menu, expect to find sushi like the Rock & Roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce; the Caterpillar with eel, avocado, sesame seeds and unagi sauce; and the Crazy with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, soy paper eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Other dishes include the Mongolian Triple Delight with chicken, shrimp, beef and scallions and the Kung Pao Triple with sauteed chicken, shrimp and beef topped with hot peppers and peanuts in a special house sauce.
The new sushi bar is off to a solid start with a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews.
Savannah S., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 19, wrote, "Awesome place, great food, great atmosphere! Wide selection of sushi! They also have great Japanese and Chinese dishes. The menu is extensive and hard to choose from with all the different items on it!"
Dawn R. noted, "Food was good, but service is lacking, probably because it just opened. Clearly the place didn't expect the volume. The venue is modern and nice, so hoping opening adjustments will correct themselves."
The new spot has yet to post its hours online, but is open for both lunch and dinner.
