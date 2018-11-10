FOOD & DRINK

Clear Lake gets a new sushi bar: Akashi

Photo: Chris T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Akashi, the new addition is located at 5440 El Dorado Blvd., Suite 1800, in Clear Lake.

On the menu, expect to find sushi like the Rock & Roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce; the Caterpillar with eel, avocado, sesame seeds and unagi sauce; and the Crazy with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, soy paper eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Other dishes include the Mongolian Triple Delight with chicken, shrimp, beef and scallions and the Kung Pao Triple with sauteed chicken, shrimp and beef topped with hot peppers and peanuts in a special house sauce.

The new sushi bar is off to a solid start with a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews.

Savannah S., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 19, wrote, "Awesome place, great food, great atmosphere! Wide selection of sushi! They also have great Japanese and Chinese dishes. The menu is extensive and hard to choose from with all the different items on it!"

Dawn R. noted, "Food was good, but service is lacking, probably because it just opened. Clearly the place didn't expect the volume. The venue is modern and nice, so hoping opening adjustments will correct themselves."

The new spot has yet to post its hours online, but is open for both lunch and dinner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Vinny's brings pizza and more to Downtown
Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston
Here's where you can get crawfish before Thanksgiving
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Spanish Garlic Shrimp
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
23 dead in massive wildfire in Northern California: Officials
Woman shot in the head in southwest Houston police say
Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce birth of daughter
Cold and clouds sticking around ahead of a soggy Sunday
Citizens help police officer arrest man crossing freeway
VIDEO: Food fight between Clear Brook and Clear Lake students
Houston civil rights activist Ovide Duncantell laid to rest
Show More
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Mandatory water restrictions begin Monday for Galveston
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
2 arrested, 1 on the run after shootout and chase with police
Lamar HS students involved in apparent murder-suicide identified
More News