Get beer delivered to your home with Circle K's new service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Popular convenience store brand Circle K announced Tuesday that it now offers delivery services across the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metro area.

They are partnering with Texas-based, on-demand delivery company Favor to deliver Houstonians their favorite Circle K items.

The delivery can include items such as beer, snack foods and more, delivered to your door in under an hour with no order minimum.

This initial launch includes delivery service from over 160 Circle K locations across the Greater Houston area, with plans to expand the service statewide to include more than 550 of Circle K's locations across Texas later this year.

Customers can get beer and other items delivered by searching for "Circle K 21+" in the Favor App or online at favordelivery.com.

As part of the initial launch, new Favor users will receive free deliveries for the first 30 days. Visit favordelivery.com/promos for more information.

After the limited-time promo is over, there will be a $3 delivery fee.

Circle K 21+ delivery is available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

